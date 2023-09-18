The Calhoun, one of our newest two-story floorplans, features 2,016 square feet, 3 Beds, 2.5 Baths and a 2 Car Garage. The Calhoun floorplan features large, open-concept living areas on both floors. Inside you will find a massive open Great Room that leads into a large open Kitchen/Dining Area. Upstairs you will find an oversized Owner's Suite with a sizeable Owner's Bath and a very large Walk-In Closet. Also, upstairs are two additional large Bedrooms each with Walk-In Closets. Additional options are available to customize The Calhoun floorplan further.