The Broadway, is one of our larger ranch floorplan designs, ranging in size from 1,944 - 2,885 sq.ft. and features 3-5 Bedrooms and 2-4.5 Bathrooms. A formal dining room greets you on the right as you enter the front door. Continue through to a very large, open Great Room with optional Fireplace as well as a sizeable open concept Kitchen. A large Owner's Suite that has a sizeable Owner's Bathroom and large walk-in closet is available in the Broadway plan. The Broadway also features a private Morning Room that is perfect for enjoying your morning coffee. Bedrooms 2 and 3 as well as another Full Bath is located up near the front of the home. Rounding out the first floor is a massive Covered Porch which is perfect for spending evenings outside. If you need more space, look at adding the Optional Bonus Room 2nd Floor above the Garage, which allows you to add a Bonus Room, Another Bathroom or even another Bedroom. Additional options are available to customize The Broadway floorplan further.