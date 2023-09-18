The Hardwick, is one of our largest, most-versatile ranch floorplan designs, ranging in size from 2,711 - 3,456 sq.ft. and features 3-5 Bedrooms and 3.5-4.5 Bathrooms. A very large Private Study as well as a gorgeous Formal Dining Room greets you enter the front door. Continue through to a large, open Great Room with optional Fireplace as you pass into the Designer Kitchen which features a Butler Pantry that passes back into the Formal Dining Room. A large Owner's Suite that has a sizeable Owner's Bathroom and large walk-in closet is available in the Hardwick plan. The Hardwick also features a private Morning Room located off the back of the home. Also featured in the Hardwick is very large Bedroom 2 and Bedroom 3 which each feature their own private Bathrooms. Rounding out the first floor is a large Covered Porch which is perfect for spending evenings outside. If you need more space, look at adding the Optional Bonus Room 2nd Floor above the Garage, which allows you to add a Bonus Room, a loft, another Bathroom or even another Bedroom. Additional options are available to customize The Hardwick floorplan further.