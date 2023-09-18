The Riley is one of our original floorplan designs and has been historically one of our Top Selling Plans. The Riley ranges in size from 2,985 - 3,132 sq.ft. and features 3 - 5 Bedrooms and 2.5 - 4.5 Bathrooms. A large open Living Room and Open Dining Room Area greets you as you enter The Riley. Pass through an Oversized Great Room as you enter into the L-shaped Kitchen with Kitchen Island. Upstairs you will find an oversized Owner's Bedroom with a Large Owner's Bath and Oversized Walk-In Closet. Two additional Bedrooms are the perfect size for kids and each feature large individual closets. A large Open Game Room is perfect for turning into a Media Room or an Upstairs Living Room/TV Area. Additional options are available to customize The Riley floorplan further.