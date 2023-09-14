Location, Location, Location - This lovely townhome is convenient to PTI Airport, W. Wendover Pkwy, Palladium Shopping, Restaurants, Fitness Centers, Medical Parks, Public Trails to explore, Sam's, Costco and Gibson Park.. Enjoy the neighborhood pool. Freshly painted and well maintained. Spacious living room and large eat-kitchen. First floor powder room. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on second floor. Relax on the back patio overlooking a wooded area. Only Small pets accepted based on weight and breed. Rental Requirements: Credit scores of 600+, Monthly Income is 3x rent, Clean background, good rental history. Submit Applications on our website at www.bprentnc.com
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $1,600
Related to this story
Most Popular
Well loved classic Greensboro brick ranch style home is ready for new owners to make it their own. Home sits on one of the neighborhood's pret…
MULTIPLE OFFERS! Highest and Best due Wednesday (9/13) at 12noon. A Must See in the Bellwood Village North in Greensboro! So Much Space in thi…
This renovated 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom property offers a range of appealing features. Its downtown location within walking distance of restauran…
Nestled in a growing community, this converted mini-plex boasts a prime location that combines convenience and desirability. Each unit has bee…
Welcome to Paradise Hidden, an extraordinary Triad country estate that redefines luxury living. Nestled on 47~ pristine acres, it's a private …