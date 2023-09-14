Magnolia on Main in Jamestown END UNIT townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths PLUS an attached garage! Open concept living space. Large kitchen with generous counter space, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator included. Main level primary bedroom with walk in closet and private bath with dual vanities. On the upper level you will find 2 additional bedrooms, loft area, and an office. Patio space. Easy commute. Nearby shops and restaurants. Available October 2. This is a non-smoking property. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A non-refundable pet fee is required: $250 per pet. PLUS an extra $20 per month per pet.