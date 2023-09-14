Town Home for rent in a highly sought after location! Nestled in Jamestown, NC with easy access to Gibson Park, High Point, Greensboro, Wendover ave shopping, restaurants, entertainment and so much more. Convenient to Highways I40,85, 73 & 74. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. There are two full baths on the upper level and one half bath on the main level, perfect for guests. The large en-suite offers a french door entrance to the full bath and walk in closet. Open concept main floor allows for endless entertainment opportunities. Applicants are subject to a background/credit check and deposit. More information provided in agent only remarks and in the attachments.