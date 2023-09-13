Welcome Home! Enjoy the river views in your new 3 bedroom 4 bath townhouse! Walk in and notice the LVP flooring throughout most of the main level. Kitchen features updated gray cabinets, quartz countertops, SS oven, SS microwave, SS dishwasher, and tile backsplash. Appreciate the open living room and dining area with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and skylights. Primary suite on the main features vaulted ceilings, 2 closets, double sink vanity, and walk in tile shower with bench. There is an additional bedroom and full bathroom on the main level. Upstairs you will find another bedroom and a full bathroom. Take advantage of the finished basement with its separate entrance, full kitchen, full bathroom, large walk in closet, and open living room/office/bedroom space. Off of the basement and the main level are screened in porches overlooking the scenic woods and river! Schedule your showing to see this one today! Fantastic pricing due to 2 known repairs! See agent only remarks.