Absolutely stunning property that checks the boxes. Main level offers 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Primary bd rm offers huge spa bath suite. Liv. Rm. Family Rm. Dining Rm. Kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, breakfast nook. Huge walk in pantry. Downstairs offers: Liv. rm, dining area, kitchen, bath, 2 bonus rms with closets being used as bedrooms. Downstairs offers it's own private entrance. Property at end of cul de sac. Very private. Siting on 3 acres of well maintained land.
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $694,400
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Well loved classic Greensboro brick ranch style home is ready for new owners to make it their own. Home sits on one of the neighborhood's pret…
This renovated 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom property offers a range of appealing features. Its downtown location within walking distance of restauran…
MULTIPLE OFFERS! Highest and Best due Wednesday (9/13) at 12noon. A Must See in the Bellwood Village North in Greensboro! So Much Space in thi…
Welcome to Paradise Hidden, an extraordinary Triad country estate that redefines luxury living. Nestled on 47~ pristine acres, it's a private …
Main level living plus full walkout basement in the heart of Oak ridge! Primary bedroom plus two other beds and full bathroom on the main leve…