Absolutely stunning property that checks the boxes. Main level offers 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Primary bd rm offers huge spa bath suite. Liv. Rm. Family Rm. Dining Rm. Kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, breakfast nook. Huge walk in pantry. Downstairs offers: Liv. rm, dining area, kitchen, bath, 2 bonus rms with closets being used as bedrooms. Downstairs offers it's own private entrance. Property at end of cul de sac. Very private. Siting on 3 acres of well maintained land.