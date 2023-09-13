Main level living plus full walkout basement in the heart of Oak ridge! Primary bedroom plus two other beds and full bathroom on the main level. Bright and open kitchen boasts vaulted ceilings and open up to the dining and Living room. Hardwoods are bright and in excellent condition! Deck overlooks private back yard. Mosey downstairs to a full walkout basement with triple sliding doors, fireplace, full bathroom and additional room/office. Gives the feeling of being in a whole different home! Backyard is wooded, with firepit and huge conversation style bench to complete the look! Roof less than 2 years old. Don't miss this opportunity! Northwest Guilford Middle and High School!