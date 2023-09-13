Welcome to your dream home! This 3-bed, 4.5-bath gem sitting on just over 5 acres of land is the epitome of luxury living. It features an outdoor kitchen, game room, wine cellar, and a 2-car garage. The lower level was originally designed to have a fourth bedroom added, so there is potential to customize. This home also has custom-built in bookshelves, and a large private balcony. It could even be ideal for horse enthusiasts. Don't miss the chance to own this exceptional property.