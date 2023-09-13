A once in a lifetime opportunity awaits you with this prestiqious home inspired by Mt Vernon. With over 72 acres, this private estate offers endless possibilities! It features a 10 acre pond complete with pier, indoor swimming pool and your very own movie theatre. Main home features 4BR/4.2BA with extra flex spaces (not included in sq ft). Elegance awaits you from the moment you walk in. Spacious bedrooms, kitchen and laundry room on both levels and a beautiful balcony! Secondary home produces a rental income and offers 2BR/1BA. Let your imagination soar with the multiple buildings.Not to mention the multiple stall barn and riding ring that would be a horse lovers dream. Imagine walking the horses throughout the multiple trails on the property or even bringing a four wheeler or two.With a little TLC the pre-prepped private plane runway surely would be a hit.This impressive property could be used for so many wonderful ideas pending any zoning approvals. A must see so many more features.