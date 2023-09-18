The EDINBOROUGH community is perfectly located how people want to live with elegance, convenience, connection and comfort. Popular 1 story Cali floorplan at 1764 square feet features an open concept living space perfect for entertaining. The kitchen is designed w/Cane Shadow cabinetry with the soft close, on doors, appointed w/granite counter tops. and pantry. Conveniently flows to the dining room, which flows to the covered patio, perfect entertaining home. The Primary Bedroom connects to the primary bath with a stand-up shower, appointed with quartz counters and 2 large closets. The 3 secondary bedrooms have large closets. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home.