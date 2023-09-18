The EDINBOROUGH community is perfectly located how people want to live with elegance, convenience, connection and comfort. Popular 1 story Cali floorplan at 1764 square feet features an open concept living space perfect for entertaining. The kitchen is designed w/Cane Shadow cabinetry with the soft close, on doors, appointed w/granite counter tops. and pantry. Conveniently flows to the dining room, which flows to the covered patio, perfect entertaining home. The Primary Bedroom connects to the primary bath with a stand-up shower, appointed with quartz counters and 2 large closets. The 3 secondary bedrooms have large closets. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home.
4 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $334,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
This Westerwood charm has been completely renovated with the highest quality of upgrades throughout. The home was reworked by the Marta Mitche…
Well loved classic Greensboro brick ranch style home is ready for new owners to make it their own. Home sits on one of the neighborhood's pret…
Nestled in a growing community, this converted mini-plex boasts a prime location that combines convenience and desirability. Each unit has bee…
MULTIPLE OFFERS! Highest and Best due Wednesday (9/13) at 12noon. A Must See in the Bellwood Village North in Greensboro! So Much Space in thi…
Check out this beautiful home in Southwest School District. This home offers 4 beds 2.5 baths AND a full basement with a 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom …