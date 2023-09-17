Tudor home in the heart of Old Irving Park is as charming on the inside as it is on the outside. Sits high on a tree lined street with all the enchantment of a home built in the 20's. Just opening the front door will give you the feel of walking into an English home. Stucco walls, hardwd floors on both levels, arched doorway, oversized fireplace in the formal living room, dining room, vintage half bath are just a few of the eye catching features. The kitchen is updated w/marble countertops, subzero, double ovens, painted hardwood floors, a generous amount of cabinets as well as an eat in area and a bar for extra seating The kitchen is filled with incredible light and opens to the brightest sunrm (which was an addition to the original home).This room, with all of the light, is so captivating as it has the best view of the beautiful grounds. The second floor features a primary with a master bath that has the uniqueness of being a his/hers. The 2 car garage has a lg room and bath above.