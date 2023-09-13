Better then new! This beautiful 4 bedroom home built in 2020 in Mitchell's Landing boast 10 foot ceilings on the main level, gorgeous moldings and built-ins throughout. The attention to detail is seen in every room with it's beautiful color scheme, hardwood flooring, and amazing choice of light fixtures. 2 story great room. Large primary bedroom suite with huge closet and luxury bath. Open floor plan with gorgeous kitchen with dining area and breakfast bar. Incredible pantry and laundry room with cubbies. Study on the main level. Relax by the gas logs in the great room overlooking the lovely pool area which includes a firepit. Two bonus rooms one perfect for a gym and playroom or home theater. Oversize 3 car garage with luxury vinyl plank flooring perfect for workshop and extra storage. Screened porch overlooking large flat backyard. Huge walk-in attic. Shopping within 5 minutes of Mitchell's Landing. Professionally landscaped and established yard. Welcome Home to this special home!