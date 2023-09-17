Elegant and timeless this classic home in Old Irving Park overlooks the pristine Greensboro Country Club golf course designed by renowned golf course designer Donald Ross. Home is Situated to embrace the views of fairways from the front and back of the grounds and from the interior of the beautiful great room. Grand foyer capitalizes on entertainment opportunities by offering entrance from both front and back of the home. Newly remodeled kitchen features modern conveniences and both breakfast area and den/seating space with wet bar for optimal living. Primary bedroom has elegant fireplace and remodeled bath has separate shower and free standing tub. A new bathroom was created on the second floor so that each bedroom is en-suite. Third floor is excellent bonus and recreation space and is not counted in the square footage. Wine cellar with custom racks are in basement. For car enthusiasts there is a five car garage!