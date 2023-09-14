Great house in Adams Farm Community. Four bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. Second floor master. Nice outdoor deck for entertaining. Second floor laundry. Just a stones throw from shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Close to GTCC and central to Greensboro and Jamestown. Rental property in Adams Farm does not last long. Call office for appointment. Complete application on our website at www.bprentnc.com
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,800
