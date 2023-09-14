This new home features a granite countertop, and white cabinets in the kitchen, a fenced backyard, a patio, epoxy on the garage floor. This is a pet-free home and has been that way since the build. The new front-load washer and dryer are for an additional $50/month. It has a dual zone ac so it can be set at different temperatures on each floor. Upstairs has four bedrooms and a flex area on the first floor. Lease terms include renters insurance, and a minimum lease is one year. The resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water. This home is part of an HOA and may have additional rental qualifications.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $2,050
