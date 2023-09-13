MULTIPLE OFFERS! Highest and Best due Wednesday (9/13) at 12noon. A Must See in the Bellwood Village North in Greensboro! So Much Space in this 4 Bedroom and 2 1/2 Bath Home with a Large Basement. Wood Flooring on the Main Level and the Kitchen is Open to the Living Room. The Formal Dining Room is just off the Front Entrance. The Living Room has a Nice Fireplace and Lots of Windows to view the Wooded Backyard. A Wood Deck just off the Kitchen/Living Room Area overlooks the Backyard, Perfect for Entertaining. All Bedrooms are on the Upper Level. Large Primary Suite! Lots of Possibilities for the Finished Basement with French Doors leading to another Deck to view the Backyard. Offer Instructions are in the Agent Only Section.