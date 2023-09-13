MULTIPLE OFFERS! Highest and Best due Wednesday (9/13) at 12noon. A Must See in the Bellwood Village North in Greensboro! So Much Space in this 4 Bedroom and 2 1/2 Bath Home with a Large Basement. Wood Flooring on the Main Level and the Kitchen is Open to the Living Room. The Formal Dining Room is just off the Front Entrance. The Living Room has a Nice Fireplace and Lots of Windows to view the Wooded Backyard. A Wood Deck just off the Kitchen/Living Room Area overlooks the Backyard, Perfect for Entertaining. All Bedrooms are on the Upper Level. Large Primary Suite! Lots of Possibilities for the Finished Basement with French Doors leading to another Deck to view the Backyard. Offer Instructions are in the Agent Only Section.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $289,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Well loved classic Greensboro brick ranch style home is ready for new owners to make it their own. Home sits on one of the neighborhood's pret…
This renovated 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom property offers a range of appealing features. Its downtown location within walking distance of restauran…
Welcome to Paradise Hidden, an extraordinary Triad country estate that redefines luxury living. Nestled on 47~ pristine acres, it's a private …
Main level living plus full walkout basement in the heart of Oak ridge! Primary bedroom plus two other beds and full bathroom on the main leve…