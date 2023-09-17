Welcome to your chance to own a piece of history in charming Fisher Park! Stunning Colonial Revival Four Square home, built in 1912 by sisters, Emma & Florence Monroe, rare gem saved from demolition is being moved to 701 N Greene St. Features 4 beds/1.5 baths, w/lovely fireplaces & 12 & 10 ft ceilings that add to its grandeur. Find 8 ft-tall pocket doors & stunning columned front porch. New owners, will have unique opportunity to personalize this historic home. Home will be placed on new foundation & roughed in for a 1 bedroom basement apartment that will have 9-foot ceilings. Don't miss this rare opportunity to own a piece of history in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods. Tax Value, Legal description, etc to be confirmed before closing. Roughed out proposed basement apartment will be approx. 1320 sq ft. Home will be part of condo association w/4-unit apartment located at 208 Fisher Ave.