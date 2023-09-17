This Westerwood charm has been completely renovated with the highest quality of upgrades throughout. The home was reworked by the Marta Mitchell design team for custom layout/custom moldings/appliances/fixture selection/color scheme. Construction overseen by local Westerwood contractor Artizan Design Builders. The spacious kitchen includes custom 55" cabinets, soft close drawers, gas stove, walk in pantry and a maple wood island with granite countertops. The primary bedroom has a large walk in closet and tastefully decorated master bath with private second floor balcony. There are 2 additional bedrooms up that share a hall bath. The third floor has been finished and offers built ins and extra space for an additional bedroom, playroom and/or exercise room. The exterior has been updated with new sidewalks, back deck and paver patio. New HVAC. Ask agent for landscaping rendition.