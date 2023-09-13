Seamless renovations by New Age Builders combine endless charm with current finishes and ease of living. Incredible attention to detail throughout. Chef's Kitchen and all Bathrooms have been painstakingly restored and renovated. Spectacular Primary Suite. Generous Bonus Room with Office. Adorable Guest House is beautifully finished with Sub-Zero refrigerator and private Bathroom with steam shower. Glorious outdoor living includes bluestone and extensive brickwork with landscape design by Marguerite Suggs. Interior and exterior McLean Lighting. Oversized Garage and car park with space for multiple vehicles. List of improvements goes on & on!