A beautifully designed Master Down 2 story plan features large Open Living Areas, Large Bedrooms, a Home Office and Oversized Open Game Room. As you enter the Yale, you are greeted by a Study Office Area perfect for working from home. Pass through the Open Dining Area into the Large Open L-Shaped Kitchen. The Large Open Great Room is perfect for entertaining friends and family. A large First Floor Owner's Suite includes a large Oversized Owner's Bathroom and Walk-In Closet. Upstairs you will find 3 Large Bedrooms as well as a Large Open Area Game Room. Additional options are available to customize The Yale floorplan further.