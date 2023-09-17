PRICE REDUCED! 4 BEDROOMS & MOVE-IN READY less than a mile from High Point University! This charming 1920s home exudes character w/ hardwood floors, high ceilings, wide molding & textured plaster walls, while still offering modern updates throughout! Fully refurbished kitchen: new cabinets, tile backsplash, beautiful slate-look floor, granite countertops, & SS appliances! Both full bathrooms have been refreshed w/ new fixtures, vanities & tile work. Multiple living spaces w/ sunroom on front of the house, spacious living room w/ cozy electric fireplace, & a spacious deck w/ access points from the mud room & rear bedroom. Spacious flat yard completely fenced in w/ a privacy fence. Great parking options for multiple cars w/ paved drive spot to the left of house, & seller added crushed stone sublayer under gravel to allow safe parking options directly in front of the house, would be a great investment option as long/short term rental! New Gas Pack installed April 2023! See Agent Only