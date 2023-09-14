Check out this beautiful home in Southwest School District. This home offers 4 beds 2.5 baths AND a full basement with a 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom studio! Stepping into the home you will find vinyl plank flooring on the entire main level. Granite countertops with tile backsplash & stainless appliances, formal dining plus a breakfast area. Main level office as well as a study that could be used for additional bedrooms. Large primary suite with tray ceiling & walk in closet. Private backyard with deck, fully fenced and mature trees!
