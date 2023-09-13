Must see this all brick home with TONS of space!! Back on the market due to no fault of the seller. On top of the 2,822 heated sqft of living space there is another 847 of finished basement space (not permitted)with a full bath and pool table! There is also another 1,047 sqft of unfinished basement space that can be used for storage! This home has the primary bedroom on the main along with two other bedrooms and then a massive 4th bedroom upstairs along with a huge bonus room. This home is located in the heart of the Triad, just a few miles from lots of restaurants, grocery, medical, the new Wesleyan Academy facility and more! The basement access on this property is through the garage. Schedule your showing today!!