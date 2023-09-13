Discover luxury living in this exquisite 4-bed, 3.5-bath home nestled in an idyllic neighborhood. Boasting over 4000 sq ft on a lush .93-acre lot, this gem showcases a grand 2-story foyer, inviting you into a world of elegance. The light-filled living room impresses with vaulted ceilings, bathing the space in natural radiance. The expansive primary suite is a haven, complete with a tray ceiling, cozy sitting area with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace for ultimate relaxation. Unwind in style and comfort. Immerse yourself in custom features and upgrades throughout, a testament to meticulous design. Your dream home awaits in this coveted locale, offering neighborhood tennis courts and a pool. 7567 Barbera Drive where luxury and community blend seamlessly.