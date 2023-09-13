Welcome to this exquisite home located in the sought-after Henson Forest neighborhood of Summerfield. This stunning residence boasts timeless elegance with vaulted ceilings, trim details, and high-end finishes throughout combining European-inspired charm with modern amenities in an idyllic setting. The gourmet kitchen features a great layout and ample counter space. The primary suite is privately tucked away and exceeds expectations. On the second level, you will find several bedrooms and various flexible living areas. The finished basement offers endless possibilities for entertainment, relaxation, or additional living space. Step out to the spacious deck, partially covered, to unwind and enjoy the serene surroundings. Situated on a generous lot, this property provides the perfect canvas for a luxurious pool retreat. The neighborhood offers sidewalks to the pool, tennis courts, lodge or playground. Highly rated school district with easy access to the new I-73 corridor.