This incredible home is located in the heart of Hamilton lakes near the neighboring park. The owners created a tranquil home that offers excellent flexibility. The main floor has a spacious kitchen, hardwoods throughout, an oversized formal LR & DR for entertaining, plus additional den area for relaxing. Also on the main floor is the primary bedroom as well as a 2nd bedroom and 2nd full bath. The generous laundry room includes a half bath, walk in pantry and plenty of storage for shoes or coats. Take your morning coffee or enjoy a fall evening on the screened in porch overlooking the large fenced yard with mature shrubbery. The upstairs equal in quality to the main floor w hardwoods floor in the 3 oversized bedrooms, updated bathroom w/ tons of storage. Additional attic eave storage as well. The walk out basement offers excellent flex space with a half bath, as well as a potential for a second kitchen thanks to cabinets, sink, and electric hookups. See agent remarks for more.