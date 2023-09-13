***Open House 9/10 2-4PM*** Beautifully updated multilevel, midcentury on the historic Starmount Forest Country Club Golf Course. 3931 Starmount Dr had been completely reimagine by its current owners inside and out. The home has modern updated finishes on each level. Also, a recent expansive deck with gas fireplace has been added on the golf course side of the home making relaxing with friends in your outdoor space beyond fantastic. Imagine a glass of wine or a cold beer on the deck overlooking Starmount's 6th green and 7th tee. The majority of the home is on the main level with only 2 steps up to the sleeping quarters. The finished basement and completed, fenced back yard make this home the perfect location.
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $900,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Well loved classic Greensboro brick ranch style home is ready for new owners to make it their own. Home sits on one of the neighborhood's pret…
Main level living plus full walkout basement in the heart of Oak ridge! Primary bedroom plus two other beds and full bathroom on the main leve…
This renovated 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom property offers a range of appealing features. Its downtown location within walking distance of restauran…
PICTURES ARE IN!! SELLER WILL BUY DOWN INTEREST RATE ONE POINT FOR FIRST YEAR!! Completely renovated remodeled home reworked with Marta Mitche…
The Hewitt House has graced the entrance to Fisher Park for over 100 years! On prestigious Fisher Park Circle with direct views of the park. B…