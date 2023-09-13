***Open House 9/10 2-4PM*** Beautifully updated multilevel, midcentury on the historic Starmount Forest Country Club Golf Course. 3931 Starmount Dr had been completely reimagine by its current owners inside and out. The home has modern updated finishes on each level. Also, a recent expansive deck with gas fireplace has been added on the golf course side of the home making relaxing with friends in your outdoor space beyond fantastic. Imagine a glass of wine or a cold beer on the deck overlooking Starmount's 6th green and 7th tee. The majority of the home is on the main level with only 2 steps up to the sleeping quarters. The finished basement and completed, fenced back yard make this home the perfect location.