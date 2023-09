Stunning Beautiful Brick home situated on Rosebay Lane-THE POINT at Lake Jeanette. Five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. Detailed architectural statements throughout-crown molding, wainscoting & transom windows. Keeping room/office has one of 3 gas fireplaces. Primary on main w/tray ceiling. New luxurious ensuite w/marble sinks, deep soaking tub, oversized shower & custom walk in closet w/built-ins. Living room double height ceiling, fireplace w/slate surround, custom built-in book shelves & doors leading to over-sized screened-in porch w/Porch Swing! Gourmet kitchen-island, gas range, wall oven & microwave, pantry, coffee bar/desk. Breakfast area w/great views of professionally landscaped yard w/mature planting. Upper level has 3 spacious bedrooms all w/ensuite. Huge BONUS/FROG (finished room over garage) on upper level. Basement-oversized suite perfect for in-laws/guest. Sitting area great for movie night or playtime! Deck & pergola w/lighting add warmth to this amazing oasis!