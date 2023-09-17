Spectacular historic Harden Thomas Martin home near downtown Greensboro with great updates! Completed in 1909 and thoughtfully renovated, this beauty is ready for a new chapter. Currently operating as Greensboro's popular Double Oaks bed & breakfast and event space. Available as a turn-key business or as a private residence. The property includes six luxurious bedrooms, all with ensuite bathrooms. Features 8 original fireplaces. Incredible commercial kitchen and service bar area located off the grand foyer. Abundant space with common areas, covered porches, patios, and beautiful gardens perfect for gatherings. "Innkeepers Cottage", and former garage is fully equipped with commercial refrigerators and service equipment. This stunning National Register property is a cornerstone of the popular Westerwood neighborhood! Just a short walk to Downtown, UNCG, and the Greenway. New slate and copper roof is being installed with a 100-year warranty. Visit website www.double-oaks.com