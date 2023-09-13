ELEVATOR to all 3 Levels!!! Prominently placed on a double lot in Lake Jeanette of 1.09 acres, this luxury home has one of the best views of Lake Jeanette seen from all of the back rooms & 2 terraces. Stunning Gary Jobe custom features grand floor plan of exceptionally large, well appointed rooms. Featuring 6 BRs, 6 Full Baths & 3 Half Baths. Wonderful Main Level MST suite with His & Her baths & huge closets. Incredible epicurean Kit! Home theater & bonus. State of the art security & HVAC. Also enjoy a Library, DR, LR, Keeping Room, Breakfast Room, Office, 4-car Garage, 5 Fireplaces, Viking Appliances, Elevator, Outdoor Clarolux lights, gated backyard & extended deck w/saltwater jacuzzi. Never run out of storage w/3rd level attic. Beautifully landscaped on cul-de-sac. Over $90k in updates/renovations. Northern Shores boasts lakeside trails & marina. Written verification of funds/pre-approval of prospective buyer must be provided prior to showing appts.