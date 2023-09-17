Built in 1937 by the founder of Burlington Industries, this magnificent Georgian has remained an icon of the Old Irving Park neighborhood. Sited on over three acres. In the late 1990's the house underwent a total renovation by the present owner. The main house features Grand Foyer, Formal Living & Dining Rooms, Sunroom, Library, Kitchen, Butler Pantries, Morning Room, Six Bedrooms, inclusive of a magnificent primary suite with his & hers dressing rooms, baths. Lower level with Sauna, hot tub, bedroom, bath, exercise room & mechanical room. Pool House with two kitchens, two living areas & three bedrooms. The Cottage has open kitchen & living area, massive fireplace, two bedrooms and two baths. Carriage House with living area, kitchen, bedroom & bath. Gazebo, Tennis Court & open air breeze back grounds overlooking beautifully maintained gardens. Picturesque park like grounds face Greensboro Country Club golf course.