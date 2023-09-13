Nestled in a growing community, this converted mini-plex boasts a prime location that combines convenience and desirability. Each unit has been thoughtfully designed to maximize space and functionality, providing residents with comfortable living quarters while optimizing rental income potential. With seven distinct units, this property offers an immediate and reliable stream of income. Take advantage of the opportunity to increase rents over time, in line with the growing demand for housing in the area. All units are currently occupied. SEE AGENT ONLY REMARKS.