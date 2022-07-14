Ontex hosts grand opening at Rockingham Co. manufacturing facility

STOKESDALE — Ontex, a leading international supplier of disposable hygiene products, celebrated its grand opening Wednesday with state and regional economic development officials, pledging to fatten rural Rockingham County's economy with more than 400 jobs and millions in investments.

A Belgium-born company, Ontex specializes in manufacturing retailer brands and its own label of products, including adult and baby diapers and feminine hygiene products. It's the first manufacturer to make a home at Rockingham County’s newest industrial estate, Carroll Industrial Development’s South Rockingham Corporate Park at 9300 NC-65.

With manufacturing facilities in 20 other countries, the Stokesdale plant serves as Ontex's first production site in the United States.

And is positioned to quickly and efficiently meet the global retailer’s needs, company officials said.

“Rockingham County is proud to support the expansion of Ontex to our area, which not only supports the needs of individuals around the world, but creates jobs for our residents here at home,” said Kevin Berger, chairman of the county board of commissioners. “We look forward to supporting Ontex’s success for many years to come.”

In May of 2020, Ontex announced its plans to locate here. The company further promised to invest $96 million in the county and create 403 new jobs.

Since then, production has officially begun with more than 100 new workers, Ontex officials said Wednesday.

More hires are expected and the company is recruiting for various positions and shifts as it expands production, officials said.

To accommodate the massive plant, the park made sweeping expansions to its infrastructure, economic development officials said.

Water and sewer line extensions were funded by North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Rural Infrastructure Authority, and Golden Leaf Foundation funded the park's 500,000 gallon water tank.

Such moves will help lure more manufacturers to the site, developers and county officials contend.

“The Golden LEAF Foundation is excited to celebrate the grand opening of Ontex in Rockingham County,” said Golden LEAF President and CEO Scott T. Hamilton.

“We look forward to the hundreds of new, quality jobs for Rockingham County and its surrounding residents.”