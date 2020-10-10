Open houses of worship: Now that churches can have more people, will they?

This weekend, the congregation sponsored a pumpkin carving — with volunteers wearing masks and gloves.

Lately, the weather has been on Calhoun's mind as the temperature drops.

He'll have to figure out how to keep people warm, especially under the canopies. He's thought about adding heat lamps.

He figures he has a while to sort it out and he's thinking through a lot of ideas.

"I've told them that if you wrap up for the ball game you can wrap up to come here," said Calhoun with a laugh.

He said the church could have tried going indoors. Could have tried taking temperatures at the doorway. Could have tried keeping people 6 feet apart. Could have tried a lot of things to hold a church service inside and still ensure the safety of those in the pews.

Sports leagues are doing it. Businesses and schools, too.

But for Community Chapel and others, that'll have to wait. Just too great a risk.

Still, there's something about being shoulder to shoulder in the pews on a Sunday morning as the harmonies of the choir reverberate from floor to ceiling.

"Some people just gotta go over and talk to somebody," Calhoun said of being indoors. "It’s because we love the fellowship and we love each other. I just don't want them going through that."

The Tribune News Service contributed to this story. Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

