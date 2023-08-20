For all of the right reasons, the city of Greensboro finally is putting its troubled loose-leaf collection process out of its misery.

It only took them, what, since the George W. Bush administration to finally make a call.

But, better late than never.

The current method costs too much.

It takes too long.

It poses a safety hazard for pedestrians, cyclists, joggers and city employees.

It can cause fires.

It clogs sewers.

It obstructs on-street parking.

And when there’s rain or wind, or both, it generally makes a mess, turning leaf berms into a putrid, chili-like compost that stains the pavement and blights neighborhoods.

Otherwise, what’s not to like?

Rarely has something been allowed to work so badly for so long. Kill it. Nuke it. Stick a pitchfork in it.

To be sure, some people are very unhappy that the ubiquitous vacuum trucks will be retired (or more specifically, repurposed), but the new protocols should be more practical and effective.

Effective in November 2024, the city will integrate leaf collection into its regular household waste pickup schedule. As the News & Record’s Connor McNeely reported last week, the new program will:

End the use of the vacuum trucks to scoop piles of leaves left at curbsides, and, all too often, on streets.

Provide 95-gallon leaf-collection cans for city households that can be used much as the city’s recycling bins currently are used.

Give residents the option to purchase a second bin.

Require the use of biodegradable paper bags for additional yard waste, as opposed to plastic bags.

Limit the number of those bags to 10 per week, 15 during “leaf season.”

Allow city workers who have been deployed for months on end in the past to collect leaves to address other needs.

The City Council’s decision to adopt the new leaf policy was not unanimous. Council members Hugh Holston and Zack Matheny voted no.

“We, literally, in the last two years have raised taxes $120 million,” Matheny said. “That’s a lot of money. And now, we’re taking a service away. I don’t think that’s very appropriate.”

Matheny makes a good point about surging taxes.

But the city is not taking away a service. It is making it better.

It is discontinuing a process that was costly, worked very poorly, had no clear beginning or end (indeed, it seemed endless) and created myriad unintended consequences, such as injuries to city crews (and the resultant worker’s compensation claims).

In other words, if it’s broke, by all means, fix it.

That’s what the city is doing at last. It is replacing the old method with a more logical, workable and environmentally sustainable process. At least that’s the hope.

I’ll also remind those who oppose the changes as gently as I can that at least some of you are partly to blame for our loose-leaf woes.

Many of the major problems with the current leaf collection program stem from people simply refusing to obey the rules.

If I had a dime for every pile of leaves that has been raked or blown into the street rather to than to the edge of the curb, I’d probably be able to buy that new Porsche I’ve been eyeing. Or at least to afford a down payment.

To some extent I understand the reason you piled your leaves in the street. Piling them on the lawn can seriously damage your grass.

But isn’t this all the more reason for the city to shift to a container/biodegradable bag option?

One final good reason to kick the current loose leaf-collection process to the curb: You won’t have to read any more rants from me about it.

Sermon ended. Forever.

If you’re reading this on paper by all means rip it out, crumble it into a ball and toss it into the trash with my compliments.

Just be sure you put it in the brown recycling bin.

Hallelujah and amen.