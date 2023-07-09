So many thoughts, so little time and space …

Though he didn’t kneel during the anthem or embrace CRT, he may have done the next-worst thing.

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelcie has filmed a Bud Light commercial.

The YouTube spot, titled “Backyard Grunts with Travis Kelce,” lasts only 15 seconds but, for the Anti-Woke Rebel Alliance, it may as well be 15 hours.

Bud Light has seen plunging sales and evaporating street cred in Fox News Land ever since it had the unmitigated temerity to enlist a transgender influencer as a pitch person.

“Woke globalists are ruining a great company,” Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley tweeted.

A Missouri state senator smashed a can of Bud Light with a baseball bat.

Rapper/actor Ice Cube (ignoring similar blowback against Black people and interracial couples in ads) disparaged Bud’s move as “a dumb decision. Are they trying to ruin Bud Light?”

And, of course, Kid Rock shot a case of Bud Light on camera with a rifle (though customer photos posted on Twitter show Bud Light still being sold in his Nashville bar).

Again, what is the point here? That only cisgender celebrities have a right to pitch beer brands?

Bud Light, whose parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev, is headquartered in Belgium, is largely identified with Anheuser-Busch, the St. Louis-based company it acquired in 2008.

So, will people who say they oppose cancel culture now cancel Kelcie?

Some probably will try. But it’s not likely to last, especially when the season begins for the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

As for opportunistic showboaters like Hawley, their manufactured grievances won’t age well either.

And they will look even sillier in the future than they do today.

THE WELL-DESERVED SCULPTURE of the city’s first couple, Henry and Shirley Frye, is completed and in Greensboro, where it awaits installation in Center City Park.

The statues are being stored in a crate in a city warehouse. All that’s missing is the granite base, says Jim Melvin, president of the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation, a major sponsor of the project.

“It’s beautiful,” Melvin said last week of the sculpture, whose base will include inscriptions that summarize the Fryes’ contributions.

They’re gonna need a big base.

Henry Frye, of course, was the first Black chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court and the first Black person elected to the state legislature in the 20th century (among many, many other accomplishments) and Shirley Frye has been a prominent community leader in her own right.

The sculpture will be dedicated in a September ceremony.

And, best of all, both of the Fryes will be there.

SPEAKING OF HISTORY, you may have seen a Greensboro Transit Authority bus that has been decorated to pay tribute to “Black Patriots of the Revolution.”

Wrapped predominantly in red, white and blue, the bus rolled out just in time for the Fourth of July and features the names of 33 Black soldiers who fought in the pivotal Battle of Guilford Courthouse on March 15, 1781. You may have heard that a Black man, Crispus Attucks, was the first to die in the Revolution. But there’s much more to the story.

An estimated 5,000 African Americans took part in the American Revolution as soldiers, sailors, marines and laborers and were involved in every major battle in the war.

Even though many still were enslaved.

Who knew? I certainly didn’t.

This is why our historical narrative is constantly evolving and we’re constantly learning.

It’ also why our schools need to teach all of its lessons, the good and the ugly.

IF, FOR SOME reason, you’ve been feeling the need for speed, your wish could come true.

House Bill 386, sponsored by Randolph County Republican Brian Biggs, would increase the maximum speed limit from 70 to 75 miles per hour on North Carolina’s interstate highways.

Our impatience, recklessness, arrogance and ignorance already are killing us, so let’s go even faster? Nearly 24% of all traffic fatalities in the state are related to speeding.

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety estimates that increasing the speed limit by 5 miles per hour would increase interstate fatalities by 8.5%.

Among benefits proponents cite are the ability to move goods from here to there in less time. Which presumably means big trucks going faster.

This may appeal to those of you who want whatever you ordered from Amazon to be delivered as soon as you’ve clicked the “buy now” button.

But if this bill gets what it deserves, it will take an off ramp onto a side road to nowhere.

I just absolutely, positively want to get to wherever I’m going alive.