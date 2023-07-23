Defenders of the former Greensboro fire captain who talked himself out of a job are right.

The First Amendment allows him to say (or post on his personal Facebook page) whatever he wants.

It does not protect him from the consequences of his words.

Here is a leader in the Fire Department who posts provocative and borderline racist comments for the world to see … and he expects that to be OK?

Sealing his fate was his refusal to tone down his rhetoric after being asked. Repeatedly.

The posts in question involved posts dating back to 2021 that criticized transgender people, a public official and the Black Lives Matter movement. In a letter Jones, City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba noted attempts by supervisors to reason with Jones about his behavior.

Jones apparenty resisted those entreaties.

That his most famous champion is Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who is notorious for antsemitic and homophoblic posts and statements, does not help his case.

When you take a job as a public employee, certain standards and responsibilities come with the territory. You serve the entire public. You are expected — and, indeed required — to treat all segments of the public with equal compassion and respect.

Those standards and expectations are magnified when you are a supervisor. Jones posted disparaging comments about people who could possibly fall under this command.

He should know better.

Something like this has happened before, and not very long ago.

Greensboro Police Lt. Stacy Morton was fired in 2019 after being seen at a public gathering of an organization, Israel United in Christ, an affiliate of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement.

At the time, The Southern Poverty Law Center described a growing faction within the group as both racist and antisemitic. Among the group’s core tenets were that white people were “the devil” and Jews were “fake.” The group also believes that African Americans are the true chosen people of God, and the true descendants of the 12 tribes of Israel. And it has been described as anti-police.

Morton practiced his faith on his own time and his religious views were protected by the First Amendment.

But he was not protected from the consequences of expressing those views in a public setting (from a booth at an N.C. A&T homecoming) and, appropriately, was suspended and then “separated” from GPD by then- Chief Wayne Scott.

Like Jones, Morton held a prominent position, having headed the police department’s vice and narcotics division.

And like Jones, his actions cost him that position.

Ironically, the Dustin Jones also case has led to a broader free-speech reckoning about public comments at City Council meetings.

A new council policy now calls for speakers who are deemed “disruptive” to be temporarily banned from speaking in person at council meetings.

Those who violate the policy still will get a chance to say their piece, but, for three months they’d have to do so by Zoom, phone or email.

That didn’t sit well with some speakers at the July 11 council meeting who accused the council of “censorship.”

One of the speakers, incidentally, was the man who believes his behavior prompted the new policy (and who probably is right about that).

“Nothing here happens that is the people’s business except that which the people bring — which y’all don’t like to hear about,” Luis Medina of the Working-class & Houseless Organizing Alliance, or WHOA, told the council.

After speaking himself at the June 6 council meeting about Dustin Jones’ abuse of his free-speech rights, Medina then proceeded to abuse his own rights by barging back into the council chambers and yelling profanities at a man who was speaking in support of Jones.

Made clear by his remarks against the new policy, he believes he has that right.

In other words, how dare anyone prevent him from infringing on somebody’s right to free speech.

Incidentally, at the same meeting speakers had their say. Some of the comments were substantive and respectful.

Others were not. One commenter called a council member “pond scum” and spouted a litany of rumors about him.

Another said “the police are trained to kill us and that is what they do.”

The council expects this —it comes with the turf — and generally sits silently and bears the verbal abuse, as it should.

But when Medina disrupted the previous meeting he violated two rules: He spoke out of turn and he disrupted another person’s right to speak.

Rights for me but not for thee.

To be sure, under the new policy Medina could still speak his mind at council meetings even if he were removed in the future.

But he’d have to do so from a distance, where he belongs: The Speakers from the Floor version of the kiddie corner.

For throwing a tantrum.