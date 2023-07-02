A beer retailer in LeMoyne, Pa., has so much Bud Light on his hands that he’s having to sell it for less than the price of some bottled water brands.

Andy Wagner, who manages Glenn Miller’s Beer and Soda, told The New York Times last week that his Bud Light sales were down 45% from a year ago.

“It’s just not moving like it used to,” Wagner said.

But if you’re looking for a bargain this July 4, has he got a deal for you: A 30-pack of Miller Lite will cost you $24.99 … a 30-pack of Bud Light only $8.99.

The sales tap for Bud Light isn’t running dry only in Pennsylvania. Demand has ebbed nationwide. For 20 years the best-selling brand in the nation, the King of Beers has been dethroned. Bud Light has lost the top spot to Modelo Especial, the Times reports.

Bud sales, which totaled more than $5 billion a year ago, have plummeted by 29%.

Since April, the Time reports, Anheuser-Busch’s stock price has dropped by more than 15% since April.

As for why? Well, you’ve probably heard by now.

Three months ago the mega brewer had the nerve to enlist a transgender influencer, Dylan Mulvaney, to promote a Bud Light-related contest.

And before you knew it, an ideological bar fight had broken out.

The hard-right musician Kid Rock posted a video of himself shooting cases of Bud Light with an automatic rifle.

“F—-k Bud Light and f—-k Anheuser-Busch,” he said, just in case you didn’t get the point.

Now Kid Rock is entitled to his opinion, although he presumably bought all the beer that he executed.

But why such anger and resentment?

You don’t like the pitch person, fine. I didn’t think Matthew McConaughey was all that impressive in Lincoln commercials. But I didn’t go out and shoot a car.

There’s something else going on here – something mean and troubling and it’s about a lot more than beer preferences.

Same difference with the wave of ugliness and resentment during Pride Month in June, especially at retailers who had the nerve to display special merchandise.

Tweeted one conservative activist: “The goal is to make ‘pride’ toxic for brands.”

To those people who find “Pride” promotions so offensive and threatening I have only one question: Why?

I also ask you to stop and think about what you’re doing.

You are demonizing companies for acknowledging, in a small way, that a certain segment of the population exists (with obvious hopes, of course, of making more money in the process).

What harm are they doing to you or your loved ones?

Some of you will say that breweries and retailers should stick to selling stuff and not making social and political statements.

But the fact is that many of them have been making such statements all along to push everything from pickup trucks to soft drinks.

It’s just that you don’t like this particular message.

The good news is it’s a free country.

If you don’t believe in homosexuality, you don’t have to be a homosexual.

If you oppose same-sex marriage, you don’t marry someone of the same sex.

And if you find the concept of being transgender objectionable, no one’s compelling you to become transgender.

You are free to be who you are. At least you should be.

Some of you may respond that you don’t like these images being “forced” on you.

But the overwhelming majority of marketing and advertising in this nation remains centered on heterosexual males and females.

As for that would-be transgender influencer for Bud Light, Dylan Mulvaney now says Anheuser-Busch has “ghosted” her.

Too bad. If a company does choose to act out of social consciousness, it shouldn’t cut and run at the first sign of resistance.

In an interview with “CBS Mornings” last week, Anheuser-Busch North America CEO Brendan Whitworth sounded as if he was tiptoeing in a minefield.

“The conversation surrounding Bud Light has moved away from beer,” he said.

Ya think?

Time was when corporate America was using its muscle to help overturn North Carolina’s misbegotten anti-trans “bathroom law,” HB 2.

Now the tide has turned.

State lawmakers have introduced more than 500 bills restricting LGBTQ rights across the country this year, including, of course in North Carolina. Seventy-seven have passed.

And if you believe that’s all by coincidence I’ll bet you a Bud Light it’s not.