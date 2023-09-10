So many thoughts, so little time and space …

FOR AT LEAST the third time in three years, a local mother has taken part in a fight among Guilford County students.

In the latest case, a mother allegedly boarded a school bus Tuesday and encouraged her daughter to attack another student.

Several girls had been arguing on the bus, and instead of attempting to make peace, the mom made trouble.

The parent, Monica Marcus, has been charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The incident may seem familiar for a good reason.

In 2021, at Southern Guilford High School, a 37-year-old mother was among a group that slipped into the building and then barged into a classroom, where one member of the group, a student, beat and kicked another student.

The mother and a second adult were charged with inciting a riot, assault and first-degree trespass.

And in 2022 a mother and a grandmother were involved in a fight on the Grimsley High School campus.

We’ve wondered why our young people seem more and more inclined to settle their disputes with violence, all too often with guns.

Well, here’s one of the reasons.

JUST SO YOU won’t forget, here is who the PGA Tour has leaped into bed with for the love of money:

A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced a man to execution because of his posts on the website formerly known as Twitter, as well as YouTube.

The Associated Press reports that a retired school teacher, Mohammed bin Nasser al-Ghamdi, will be put to death, according to court documents, for “betraying his religion,” “disturbing the security of society,” “conspiring against the government” and “impugning the kingdom and the crown prince.”

What he did was write and share posts that were critical of the Saudi royals.

And that, in Saudi Arabia, is more than enough to get you killed.

“Repression in Saudi Arabia has reached a terrifying new stage when a court can hand down the death penalty for nothing more than peaceful tweets,” Joey Shea, a researcher at Human Rights Watch, told the AP.

In 2002, Saudi Arabia executed 196 people, 81 in March alone, usually by beheading with a sword or hanging — in public.

But the PGA Tour is willing to look the other way in anticipation of the big checks sure to come following its merger with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

A U.S. Senate subcommittee will hold a hearing Wednesday on the pending deal, but not much likely will come of it.

The Hill reports that the PGA Tour spent $460,000 on congressional lobbying in the first six months of 2023, more than it spent in all of 2022.

IT DIDN’T take long for someone to test the City Council’s new public speaker policy.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan had a man removed after he slammed his fist against the microphone on the speakers’ lectern Tuesday night.

And just like that and advocate for the local homeless community and frequent speaker at City Council meetings, Luis Medina, was shown the door.

As Medina exited, he continued to shout at the mayor, who calmly replied, “We have a meeting to run. Would you please leave?”

Passions often run high during public comments and speakers often cross the line into personal attacks.

The mayor and council usually allow some latitude for that.

Also, Medina has point of view about the homeless that adds to the public dialogue about a vexing and persistent problem. But there are limits.

The mayor was right to have him removed and banned from attending council meetings in person until January.

Previously, Medina was removed from the June 6 council meeting after yelling obscenities at another speaker.

He apparently values his rights as a speaker but not those with whom he disagrees.

Medina will continue to have a chance to voice his opinions at meetings. But he’ll have to do so by phone or Zoom until after New Year’s Day.

I CAME TO PRAISE Matt Brown, not to bury him.

But some of you took exception with my Aug. 27 column about Brown’s amazing, if sometimes stormy, tenure as managing director of the Greensboro Coliseum.

As one reader, Don Freedman, put it in a letter, “C’mon, man.”

Make no mistake, I have been awed by what Brown has accomplished in his remarkable run here.

He has been driven, visionary, tireless, resourceful, demanding, a force of nature.

To my knowledge, no one anywhere does it better.

But you can’t tell Matt Brown’s story in Greensboro without telling the whole story.

C’mon, man, cut me some slack.