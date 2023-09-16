Please forgive me if I seem more attached to the planned “Windsor Chavis Nocho Community Complex” in east Greensboro than most.

It holds more than a little sentimental value for me.

I literally grew up on the very spot where one of the entities involved in the project, the Vance Chavis branch library, is located.

I can walk today to various parts of that building and point to where my childhood bedroom once was and where we ate dinner in the small kitchen and watched a baby-faced Clint Eastwood in “Rawhide” on a black-and-white TV with rabbit ears in the living room.

We lived in a duplex on the corner of Benbow Road and what then was called East Lee Street — a hop, skip and a jump from the original Windsor Center.

It took us all of about two minutes to cross Benbow and then Lee to go swimming in the big pool at Windsor.

I also recall being creeped out by the nuns at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal School next door to Windsor. Their flowing dark robes seemed both ethereal and sinister to a boy who had not yet entered the first grade and had no idea what a Catholic was.

And I remember youth baseball games across the street at Nocho Park, established in 1923, and city rec department “Show Wagon” performances.

My family lived in that house until they picked it up and moved it away on a truck to make way for the library. (And years later, in an odd coincidence, my sister became manager of that branch.)

So I have a special fondness for that corner and all the memories that were made there.

There’s history at that intersection as well.

First opened in 1937, and funded by the Works Progress Administration Act, the original Windsor Center was considered one of the best negro recreation centers in the South” according to historian Ethel Stephens Arnett.

What happened later was not so impressive.

The original was replaced in the late 1960s presumably by a bigger, better Windsor Center … only it wasn’t.

I don’t a know of a single soul who felt like celebrating when the new facility, built mostly with federal Housing and Urban Development funds, opened its doors.

This was all there was?

Especially disappointing was the new pool, which was significantly smaller than its “lake-sized” predecessor.

I know. Everything seems bigger to a child, but the old Windsor pool was bigger and better.

In 1967, a letter to the editor of the Greensboro Daily News chafed at the city’s indifference to the traditional “Negro” part of town.

“The Southeast section of the city is probably the last section to receive any help,” a local gadfly, O.C. Stafford, wrote in a letter published on Thanksgiving Day.

“Even the Windsor Center could not be rebuilt until ‘matching funds’ from Washington were available. Yet other centers were built and financed entirely be local government.”

Stafford also complained in his letter about a litany of other “little injustices.”

Which is to say, feeling shortchanged in certain parts of Greensboro goes back a long way.

Things are better today, but not as far removed from 1967 as you’d hope.

We talk now about young people in some parts of town who don’t know how to swim for lack of access to public swimming pools.

Props to the lessons for elementary school students now offered by the Greensboro Aquatic Center (12,568 second graders so far). But, back in the day we had a public pool at Windsor that brimmed with squealing youngsters …until the city shrank it into irrelevance.

Will the third time be the charm?

The new, 65,000-square-foot Windsor Chavis Nocho Community Complex will join the library and the recreation center under one roof.

It also will feature an indoor walking track, a café/teaching kitchen, a reading/computer lounge, a makerspace and community meeting rooms. Also, the tunnel that runs under Gate City Boulevard to connect the recreation center to Nocho Park will be enlarged and upgraded.

Finally, the new facility will establish “a health and fitness medical center” in collaboration with Cone Health.

Of course, at $75 million, including $50 million in city-voter-approved bond financing, none of this will come cheaply. But it will be more than a library or a recreation center. It should become the centerpiece for a broader revival in the east.

And it should make good, finally, on a decades-old disappointment.