Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of people across the country have been covered by Medicaid due to a public health emergency (PHE) declaration enacted in January of 2020. This access to Medicaid has allowed individuals, families, older adults and children to maintain insurance coverage throughout the pandemic and has provided critical health care protection to nearly 3 million children and vulnerable adults in North Carolina alone.

With the end of the federal mandate requiring states to provide continuous coverage to Medicaid enrollees during the PHE, an estimated 372,000 individuals in North Carolina need to update Medicaid information for themselves or their children to ensure they have continued coverage, either through Medicaid or other insurance options.

The good news is that many people will remain eligible for Medicaid. However, the renewal process can take time, so individuals should take action now by visiting epass.nc.gov.

Our role

Everyone who currently receives Medicaid should check their eligibility and determine if they need to take action to maintain their coverage. We all have an important role to play in ensuring those covered by Medicaid are aware of the steps they need to take to maintain continuous health care coverage.

Health care providers, community organizations and nonprofits that support individuals on Medicaid are uniquely positioned to help educate people on the importance of the Medicaid renewal process and walk them through it.

By assisting members with updating information online and over the phone, providing English and Spanish informational fliers, and giving people access to the internet, computers and phones, our very own federally qualified health centers across the state, like Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine, are removing barriers to help people renew their coverage. And to ensure continuous coverage for complex medical and behavioral conditions, these organizations are committed to providing members with health navigation to ensure uninterrupted access to quality care.

While Medicaid renewals are not new, the process may be new for many due to the end of the continuous enrollment requirement. We must work together to educate individuals in North Carolina and help them maintain access to health care coverage.

Routine care matters

Regular doctor visits allow individuals to obtain preventive care, critical screenings and the services needed to achieve their best health.

For both children and adults, health care delays may mean missed opportunities to better manage chronic conditions, receive timely routine vaccinations or diagnose new conditions, which could jeopardize a person’s long-term health and well-being.

It is critical that we bring awareness to the redeterminations process and other coverage options available to ensure that the people of North Carolina are able to obtain the routine care they need.

Staying covered

In North Carolina, individuals can renew their coverage online at epass.nc.gov.

People who don’t qualify for Medicaid may find that private insurance available through the Health Insurance Marketplace is more affordable than they expected. Options are listed at www.healthcare.gov, and the phone number is (800) 318-2596.

Everyone should have access to high-quality, equitable care, without having to worry that they will be unable to afford the bills. It is especially heartbreaking when families avoid annual well visits and routine immunizations for their children because of the costs — and do not realize help is available. At UnitedHealthcare, we are dedicated to supporting our members and connecting all individuals in North Carolina with resources to ensure they retain access to the care they need to live healthier lives.