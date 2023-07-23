Let’s get our community ready to vote as if our lives depended on it.

Let’s get started now by helping others register to vote or update their registration because it’s going to be harder to vote in the next election. New laws affect how we can cast our ballots, from making it harder to register, harder to use early voting, harder to use mail-in absentee ballots, and less certain that every ballot will count.

What if these restrictions inspired us to work harder to help every eligible voter get the opportunity to cast a ballot?

While the new policies may be inconvenient and frustrating for many in our community, compare this to what happens if we can’t vote: The North Carolina General Assembly and Congress, the county commissioners and the City Council could make decisions without us. Decisions such as:

Guns in the hands of dangerous people, no questions asked, rather than sensible permitting.

Polluted air and water, rather than environmental regulation.

Exposure to infectious diseases rather than public health protections.

Major choices in our personal medical care made by people who don’t even know us.

The General Assembly will draw district maps defining what geographic areas candidates will represent. We can speak up loudly about the mapping process, insisting that the voting districts minimize divisions of towns and cities.

Rather than voters choosing their representatives, legislative mappers have often drawn district lines to choose which voters they want to include and which they want to exclude, based on assumptions of how they would vote.

The N.C. Supreme Court decided that North Carolina maps were biased, requiring new maps. Then legislators argued that courts have no authority over elections, that the legislature is the ultimate authority. While a second decision by a newly elected N.C. Supreme Court allowed legislators to return to map-drawing, the U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled that courts do have the authority to review legislative elections. Without the Moore v. Harper decision last month, legislatures all over the country could have asserted ultimate authority over elections without regard to constitutional safeguards.

Gerrymandering — or mapping voting districts for political purposes — reduces competition so that candidates sometimes run unopposed, with no need to state their positions before the election and no need to be accountable to constituents after the election. In 2022, 20% of races for NC General Assembly had only one candidate.

Election restrictions and mapping are based on assumptions of probable voting patterns. However, it is possible that relatively few unexpected votes could tip the balance in precincts designed to be 51%-49%.

What if many more people exercised our right to vote, overcoming all of the obstacles put in our path? What if strong candidates with energetic support offered voters a different option?

What if we voted as if our lives depended on it so that, rather than accepting predetermined outcomes, we had real democracy based on real voters’ choices?

Consider running for office yourself or supporting the campaigns of new candidates, offering voters a real choice when voting districts change. Encourage candidates who have filed in city and town elections this fall. In March 2024, filing will begin for county, state and federal elections.

Tell your legislators to put democracy above partisanship. Tell your congressional representatives to pass bipartisan voter protection policies.

It won’t be easy, but we can prepare now for successful voting next year, with new districts and requirements for identification and early mailing and preregistration. Who we vote for should be our choice, not the choice of map-drawers in the General Assembly.