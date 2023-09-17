Joe’s family is heartbroken. He didn’t wake up yesterday morning.

It may have been his heart; he had not been strong enough to work consistently but, without health insurance, never went to a doctor to find out why.

He lived in ZIP code 27405 and was 60 years old. Meanwhile, in ZIP code 27408, Ed and Sally, now in their 80s, are preparing to sell their four-bedroom house to move into a retirement center with an active lifestyle.

How long we live shouldn’t depend on our ZIP code. But it does. Life expectancy is more than 10 years shorter in east Greensboro (ZIP codes 27405, 27406, 27407 and part of 27401) than in west Greensboro.

Where we live impacts our health through food access, housing, jobs, schools, parks, neighbors, public safety, transportation and medical care. Where we live affects levels of poverty and racism.

How can we work together as a community to address these factors and close the gap in life expectancy?

On Oct. 24, after the Mustard Seed annual Movers of Mountains dinner, NPR station WFDD will facilitate a Community Conversation about Health Equity with panelists Mae Douglas, Cone Health board chair; Debra Farrington, N.C. DHHS equity director; Bishop S.C. Timmons, True Salvation Christian Fellowship; and Dulce Ortiz, Mustard Seed lead community health worker. We’ll hear the statistics, stories and some of the solutions so far: mobile clinics, new medical centers, healthy food, community partnerships.

Access to medical care is vastly different, depending on location and insurance. West Greensboro has plenty of choices of medical specialists and excellent hospitals, while its neighbors in east Greensboro have few options. People who previously had Medicaid coverage are being disenrolled, while the General Assembly delays passing a budget that would include Medicaid expansion for thousands who are dying young for lack of preventive health care.

Mustard Seed Community Health, located in the heart of east Greensboro, offers high-quality primary medical care to those without insurance, covering expenses through donations and grants. The annual Movers of Mountains event is an opportunity for our community to hear the Mustard Seed story and contribute to health equity by supporting medical care.

Food deserts, substandard housing and contaminated parks are usually not problems in west Greensboro, but every day these barriers constrain options for our neighbors.

With so many obstacles in their way, these neighbors may be depressed and unable to see a positive future for themselves and their families. Hope, manifested in social interaction and meaningful activity, breathes new life into communities struggling with barriers of violence, addiction and social isolation. Mustard Seed brings together lonely neighbors for positive group interaction and provides clinical counseling for mental illness and strained family dynamics.

Integrating primary medical care with mental health counseling and practical assistance to address barriers to health is key to “empowering our community with good health.” For example, Maria and Juan are diabetic, with physical activity limited by arthritis and social isolation. They were reluctant to follow Dr. Beth Mulberry’s advice to exercise — until Lead Community Health Worker Dulce Ortiz introduced them to Smith Active Adult Center, explaining the programs in Spanish. (Signs in Spanish will be very helpful!) Now they attend regularly and are managing their diabetes.

More such successes await. Let’s keep working, together, to close the gap in life expectancy.