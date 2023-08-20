Stop the killings.

Stop the slow killings by poverty and weather disasters.

And stop the fast killings by guns.

Deaths by poverty are rooted in hunger, moldy housing — or no housing at all — medical care at the emergency department — or no health care at all — for chronic illnesses or serious injuries.

They are linked to stifling heat for those who sleep outside or are crowded into the back seat of the family car.

They are brought on by outdoor labor in 90-plus-degree temperatures without water breaks — or by no employment at all.

They are the soul-crushing choice between suffering abuse on a job or quitting that job without any other means of support.

Guns kill — or at the least can do disabling damage — in only a matter of seconds.

Firearms that presumably were purchased to keep owners safe are killing people when discovered by curious children or by suicidal family members.

Guns also kill when they are stolen from cars or homes or picked up by household members as they head out to parties or grocery stores or basketball courts or worship services.

To stop these killings, we must address the roots of these dangers.

Funding for safe, affordable housing for seniors and families gets some talk but not much action in state and federal budgets. Even when funding is available, zoning battles can prevent actual construction.

The political tug-of-war over Medicaid expansion and the outrageous cost of emergency care slowly kill by endlessly delaying preventive and primary care for diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, infections and mental illness. (I was billed $1,665 to enter the emergency department, not including doctor and treatment expenses, and was told these are “standard charges”).

Similarly, contract workers and those whose employers don’t provide health insurance can face thousands of dollars in medical debt.

Warnings of record heat, torrential rains, smothering smoke and tornadoes or hurricane routinely include advisories to stay inside, but some of us have no inside to stay in.

Meanwhile, our continued reliance on fossil fuels for transportation and electricity is slowly killing our Earth. (We would not need that gas pipeline coming through our region if our utility company accepted free, clean delivery of power from the sun instead of burning heat-trapping gas.)

With exclusion from adequate housing, ineligibility for comprehensive health care and hazardous work — if one can get it — poverty crushes hope because the forces against one are insurmountable, and despair slowly kills.

Finally, while guns kill quickly, they can take a slow toll as well. When guns are used, someone ends up dead or seriously injured and someone (eventually) ends up incarcerated.

Then there are the funerals and vigils in hospital ICUs and trials and prison visits. There are children growing up in foster care when a parent is dead or locked-up. There are aging parents without the support of the son or daughter they buried. There are traumatized and grieving friends and family and classmates, stunned by the tragedy.

When gun policy is set by powerful lobbies who say they are representing responsible gun owners but reject any limitations (such as background checks, gun-safety training or locked-storage requirements), lethal weapons end up in the hands of the wrong people.

So, stop the killings, slow and fast. Speak up for policies that protect life instead of ending it.