Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley stated recently during a campaign stop, “I think that we can all be very clear and say with a matter of fact that if you vote for Joe Biden you really are counting on a President (Kamala) Harris, because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely.”

Though Haley’s comments are unlikely to earn her congeniality points, she was not the first Republican or Democrat to hold such views. Concerns about President Biden’s age raise questions for some: Should he replace Harris on the ticket in 2024?

Historically, vice presidents going into an election year have been replaced for three reasons: There is wrongdoing or gross incompetence or it could influence the outcome of the election. Partisan rancor notwithstanding,little suggests Harris is guilty of wrongdoing or gross incompetence, leaving the third possibility.

Beyond Republican talking points, there have been reported grumblings within the Democratic Party that the president should drop Harris. Biden’s age makes Harris the most likely vice president to complete a presidential term since Harry Truman in 1945.

Harris’ supporters contend that her achievements as vice president have been underreported. They say her presence emboldened African American women to turn out more fervently for Biden.

That Harris has been assigned to head important policy areas such as reproductive rights, voting rights and immigration, as well as some foreign policy assignments, they add, illustrates President Biden’s confidence in her abilities.

While all of this may be true, so much of elected office at the national level is based on perception. Having Harris as his running mate raises two questions for the president’s reelection: What is the perception that Harris is second in the presidential line of succession? Does it reassure the nation?

Unfortunately for Harris, being vice president is often based on little more than how one is perceived. As the nation’s first vice president, John Adams described his position thusly: “It is the most insignificant office that ever the invention of man contrived or his imagination conceived.”

Vice presidents may be measured by their influence, but no one says: “You know that Joe Smith was America’s greatest vice president.” It is nearly impossible to shake whatever label is placed once one becomes vice president, regardless of what they achieve at the behest of the president.

Since there is usually little to measure a vice president’s job performance, the negatives tend to grow in magnitude. Reports that originate from Harris’ time as an elected official in California allege that she creates a dysfunctional office. A 2021 Politico article described the atmosphere as “dour.” Politico, citing 22 current and former aides, suggested Harris created an “insular environment where ideas are ignored or met with harsh dismissals.” It added that Harris “refuses to take responsibility for delicate issues and blames staffers for the negative results.”

Because of America’s long-established legacy of othering, there is always the possibility that critics of Harris are shrouded in racism and sexism. If the latter observations have merit, it does not lessen the reality that questions about Harris are, in essence, questions about the president.

A step beyond the partisan echo chambers, when factoring the hand that was dealt when he assumed office, one finds the president makes a quiet but strong case for reelection. The economy continues to be very strong and inflation has died down considerably. Moreover, Biden has demonstrated his foreign policy leadership skills in not only driving but also fortifying the NATO alliance in support of the war in Ukraine.

Having a running mate who some question is not up to assuming the office of the president is not a new phenomenon. A similar critique was levied in 1988 against George H.W. Bush’s chosen running mate in Indiana Sen. Dan Quayle. Bush nevertheless won a convincing victory over Michael Dukakis.

However,reelecting someone who will be in his mid-80s is uncharted territory for American democracy. Fairly or unfairly, it places more scrutiny on Harris.

Yet, even this challenge comes with a possible silver lining. Sowing seeds of doubt about Biden completing a second term could be an admission that this is the best, maybe the only, argument to defeat him.