From railroad barons to automobile manufacturers, corporate behemoths historically have had undue influence on the American economy.

But the global imprint that the Big Five tech giants (Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Google and Meta, formally known as Facebook) currently have economically, politically and socially, is not only unprecedented, it could possibly create a clear and present danger to the underpinnings of American democracy.

In this digital age, we have become tethered to the benevolence of the Big Five tech giants, who willfully serve as professional, educational, political and social gatekeepers.

That’s the primary takeaway from Silicon Valley entrepreneur Tom Kemp’s book, “Containing Big Tech: How to protect our civil rights, our economy and, our democracy.” Far from being a whistleblower, Kemp is sounding a clarion call to keep his industry on the path toward becoming positive innovators rather than industrial giants that are too big to care.

Monopolistic reach has never served the long-term interest of the American economy. According to Kemp, the Big Five, in some capacity or another, reach 5 billion of the estimated 8 billion people who inhabit the planet. Over the past several decades, through subtle and not-so-subtle infiltration, technology has commanded a growing influence in our daily lives.

The ease that we enter into technology’s walled gardens potentially comes at the expense of our personal privacy, as well as having our information weaponized against us. It feels as though we’re living in a reenactment of the Eagles’ “Hotel California”: We can check out anytime we like, but we can never leave.

As large as, say, Standard Oil or AT&T of yesteryear once were, they did not possess a complete dossier on the consumer. The core business model of Big Tech is to collect as much data about each of us and use that information for potential profits.

Rather than offering a simplistic yarn pregnant with right vs. wrong or good vs. evil, Kemp presents a complex issue that requires nuance and circumspection. Like the American narrative itself, the Big Five’s growing influence demands that we grasp their positive and negative contributions with equal dexterity.

Chief among the negatives is the threat to privacy.

The Fourth Amendment, ratified with other Bill of Rights in 1791, protects the people’s right “To be secure in their persons, houses, papers and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures without a warrant based on probable cause.” As Kemp writes, technology in 2023 has the potential to alter our understanding and definition of that longstanding American value.

Though the right to privacy is not expressly stated in the Constitution, it remains part of our constitutional understanding ... at least at the present moment. Dobbs v. Jackson, which overturned Roe v. Wade, struck at the notion of privacy, suggesting privacy is not as entrenched in the American ethos as previously assumed.

Often unbeknownst to the consumer, a green light grants to the Big Five to collect as much data as possible. This allows tailored advertising specific to the consumer’s profile. But in the amoral world of economics, the data collected to market diapers to young mothers with small children could conceivably be used to exclude the same demographic from seeing available rental properties.

Further, the ease with which one can sign up for services often belies the difficulty to unsubscribe or the lack of customer services if someone’s account has been hacked points to a sobering conclusion: The user of these platforms are not the customers; the true beneficiaries are advertisers that pour billions into the Big Five’s coffers.

It may feel innocuous to receive a plethora of luxury watch ads after perusing such items. What if, instead of high-end watches the information shared was about Plan B pills or HIV tests?

Must the progressive aspects of technology inevitably come at the expense of privacy? Fortunately, Kemp provides some solutions, if not panaceas.

Kemp also repeats throughout his text that such practices do not render the Big Five inherently evil, but they do reflect the dangers of unintended consequences, especially as the constitutional guardrails that protect our privacy are eroding.