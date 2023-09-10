What is a constitutional crisis?

Whenever the term is used in the public discourse, rarely, if ever, is the context of its use defined.

It’s a commonly held belief that a constitutional crisis occurs when there is a problem or conflict in the function of a government that the constitution or other fundamental governing law is perceived to be unable to resolve.

In my view, America has not had a constitutional crisis since 11 Southern states engaged in a failed attempt to leave the Union in 1861. Some offer Watergate as a constitutional crisis, but constitutional provisions were in place.

As I see it, America’s democratic-republican form of government has not reached the constitutional crisis threshold, but Fulton County Inmate No. P01135809, formerly known as the 45th president of the United States, has potentially stretched it to the point of constitutional inconvenience.

Should Inmate P01135809 be convicted of a federal crime and then obtain 270 electoral votes in the 2024 general election, we could conceivably have a constitutional crisis. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

Some suggest that the 14th Amendment’s Section 3 could prohibit Inmate P01135809 from seeking the presidency. It reads:

“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

I suspect the prospect of keeping Inmate P01135809 off of the ballot will be met with bipartisan approval. It also affords me the rare opportunity to write in his defense.

As appealing as the idea of the absence of his name might sound to Americans in both major parties, constitutional adherence is not about one’s feelings.

Some believe allegations that Inmate P01135809 engaged in an insurrection against the United States warrants barring him from seeking office. But before one gets to Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, might it be prudent to also consider Section 1?

Under Section 1, all American citizens receive due process and equal protection of the laws. Are the accusations against Inmate P01135809 so dire that due process and equal protection should be ignored?

And are we to believe the only way to stop Inmate P01135809 is by invoking Section 3 of the 14th Amendment while ignoring Section 1?

The fact is, Inmate P01135809 is not the malignancy that threatens our democratic mores. As we ponder the possibility of a constitutional crisis, how much longer can we ignore the broader democratic malaise that threatens our republic?

This malaise is not a new phenomenon. In fact, it is as old as the republic. At its foundation were the irreconcilable pursuits to simultaneously commit to liberty and equality as the mission statement while owning descendants from Africa and systematically annihilating the indigenous population and appropriating its lands.

As the nation becomes browner, fear has replaced hope among many within the dominant culture, and we ebb closer to an illiberal democracy. I define as “illiberal” nations that seek to conceal their nondemocratic habits under the veneer of their external democratic traditions.

Banning books and attempting to restrict the manner history is taught, as well treating facts as subjective, are not tenets of the Enlightenment, upon which America was founded. Free speech, pluralism and the pursuit of knowledge are undergoing unprecedented challenges. We increasingly trust the reflexive musings of carnival barkers over scientists on matters related to the environment and pandemics.

We are headed down a road where signs will soon read: “Democracies of Hungary, China and Russia next three exits.”

Quixotic attempts to sidetrack Inmate P01135809 are indicative of the reactionary solutions that contributed to the present moment. Our challenges are far greater than a single individual.

Long after Inmate P01135809 struts his hour upon the stage, we will still have intractable challenges that threaten our pursuit of a more perfect union.